Funding for aspiring Black farmers in Washtenaw County now available

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Area farmers can now apply for funding through the Washtenaw County Black Farmers Fund (WCBFF).

The organization, which raised more than $100,000, aims to rebuild intergenerational farming opportunities for Black farmers from several counties in Southeastern Michigan.

“Our focus is on supporting farmers who produce nutritious food and supply the Washtenaw County foodshed. Funds can be requested for land purchase, operational expenses, infrastructure and equipment, or other needed farm expenses,” the WCBFF application says.

Those chosen for funding will need to use the awarded money to support agricultural work in the county within one calendar year. Farmers will also need to provide statements describing how funds have been used, and additional documents need to be reported if awardees purchase land.

A “committee of collaborators” will review applications and make decisions based on which farmers will most benefit, according to the WCBFF website.

Find applications here.

Applications are due by midnight on Sunday, Feb. 18. Those chosen for funding will be announced on Tuesday, March 15.

Black farmers from Washtenaw, Jackson, Ingham, Livingston, Oakland, Wayne, Monroe and Lenawee county can apply

Those with questions can email wcblackfarmers@gmail.com or call 734-508-2162 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.