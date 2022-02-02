No snow day: Ann Arbor Public Schools announces virtual school ahead of anticipated winter storm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Students attending Ann Arbor Public Schools will learn remotely on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Between 11 to 15 inches of snow are predicted to accumulate in Ann Arbor and surrounding areas over the next few days. Rainy will complicate weather and road conditions as it turns to snow overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning between 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 10 p.m. on Thursday for Washtenaw County.

In an email sent to AAPS families on Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said that students are still expected to attend classes virtually. Attendance will be taken but anticipated student absences should be reported to their respective school office.

AAPS school buildings will be closed and all in-school and after-school activities are canceled for Wednesday.

“We will notify our AAPS community about the status of instructional delivery for Thursday and Friday based on the unfolding impact of the storm; we will share notifications as far in advance as is possible so that students, families and staff may prepare,” the email says.

If the weather forces the school district to close, families and students will be notified.

