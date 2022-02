7.8 inches of snow reported in Ann Arbor this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The city of Ann Arbor saw a reported 7.8 inches of snow from this week’s storm.

The snowfall started Wednesday morning and wrapped up Thursday evening. Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service for select areas of Southeastern Michigan from Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Here’s a map showing the snow totals, followed by a more complete list:

Algonac -- 4.2 inches (8 a.m. Thursday)

Ann Arbor -- 7.8 inches (8 a.m. Friday)

Berkley -- 6.4 inches (10:16 p.m. Thursday)

S Bloomfield Hills -- 4 inches (7 a.m. Thursday)

Brighton -- 5.1 inches (4 p.m. Wednesday)

Brooklyn -- 7 inches (8:01 p.m. Wednesday)

N Canton Township -- 4.1 inches (7 a.m. Thursday)

Carleton -- 10 inches (11:55 p.m. Thursday)

Clarkston -- 6.2 inches (8 a.m. Thursday)

Chelsea -- 4.3 inches (4:30 p.m. Wednesday)

Clio -- 5.5 inches (11 a.m. Wednesday)

Commerce Township -- 4.5 inches (6:55 p.m. Wednesday)

Dundee -- 6 inches (8 a.m. Friday)

Eastpointe -- 7 inches (1 a.m. Friday)

Farmington -- 5.2 inches (8 a.m. Friday)

Flint -- 11 inches (11:50 p.m. Wednesday)

Flushing -- 6.5 inches (4:30 p.m. Wednesday)

SE Frankenmuth -- 2.8 inches (9:30 a.m. Wednesday)

Garden City -- 7.7 inches (10 p.m. Thursday)

Grand Blanc -- 9 inches (9:50 p.m. Wednesday)

Gross Pointe Farms -- 5.5 inches (8 a.m. Friday)

Highland Township -- 6.8 inches (10:30 p.m. Wednesday)

NE Howell -- 8 inches (7:30 a.m. Thursday)

Juhl -- 9 inches (7:40 p.m. Wednesday)

Lapeer -- 9 inches (12:13 a.m. Thursday)

Lexington -- 4 inches (7:45 a.m. Thursday)

Linden -- 6.6 inches (5:15 p.m. Wednesday)

Manchester -- 6.7 inches (8 a.m. Friday)

Marine City -- 5.5 inches (7:40 p.m. Wednesday)

Monroe -- 10.2 inches (6:44 p.m. Thursday)

Morenci -- 7.9 inches (8 a.m. Friday)

E Mount Clemens -- 6.5 inches (8 a.m. Friday)

SW Midland -- 3.5 inches (5:44 a.m. Thursday)

New Baltimore -- 2.5 inches (5:25 p.m. Wednesday)

Novi -- 4.5 inches (7 p.m. Wednesday)

Ottawa Lake -- 5.5 inches (8:30 p.m. Wednesday)

Pinckney -- 5.4 inches (5:15 p.m. Wednesday)

NNW Richmond -- 7.5 inches (8 a.m. Friday)

Romulus -- 9.2 inches (11:55 p.m. Thursday)

Shelby Township -- 6.6 inches (6 a.m. Thursday)

St. Clair Shores -- 4 inches (9:50 p.m. Wednesday)

Sterling Heights -- 4 inches (5:45 p.m. Wednesday)

Tecumseh -- 7.9 inches (8 a.m. Friday)

Troy -- 4 inches (9 p.m. Wednesday)

Waterford Township -- 6 inches (7 a.m. Thursday)

W West Bloomfield Township -- 5.2 inches (5:50 a.m. Thursday)

E White Lake -- 6.9 inches (1 a.m. Thursday)

White Lake -- 6.8 inches (11:55 p.m. Wednesday)

N Whitmore Lake -- 10 inches (8 a.m. Friday)

Wixom -- 5.1 inches (10:04 p.m. Wednesday)

WSW Wolverine Lake -- 7 inches (11:55 p.m. Thursday)

Wyandotte -- 9.3 (11:55 p.m. Wednesday)

Ypsilanti -- 6.1 inches (4:30 a.m. Thursday)

E = East

N = North

NE = Northeast

NW = Northwest

S = South

SE = Southeast

SW = Southwest

W = West

WSW = West Southwest

