28º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

‘Significant effort’ needed to remove crashed semitruck in Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Scio Township, I-94, Traffic, Ann Arbor Fire Department, Crash, Washtenaw County, Freeway, Traffic Incident
An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck is parked outside the Forest Avenue Parking Structure, where wet drills are taking place on June 3, 2021. In the distance, more trainings are taking place at University Towers. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Removing a crashed semitruck that closed a portion of eastbound I-94 on Thursday will require “significant effort,” the Ann Arbor Fire Department said.

At 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, fire department personnel from both Ann Arbor and Scio Township responded to the semitruck and trailer that had gone off the freeway.

The vehicle crashed near the curve on eastbound I-94 east of Jackson Road, which is “the highest crash location for the portion of I-94″ that Ann Arbor Fire Department covers, officials said.

The driver was not injured but the tractor and semitrailer, which was carrying steel, may not be moved until this week.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email