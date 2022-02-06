‘Significant effort’ needed to remove crashed semitruck in Ann Arbor

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck is parked outside the Forest Avenue Parking Structure, where wet drills are taking place on June 3, 2021. In the distance, more trainings are taking place at University Towers.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Removing a crashed semitruck that closed a portion of eastbound I-94 on Thursday will require “significant effort,” the Ann Arbor Fire Department said.

At 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, fire department personnel from both Ann Arbor and Scio Township responded to the semitruck and trailer that had gone off the freeway.

The vehicle crashed near the curve on eastbound I-94 east of Jackson Road, which is “the highest crash location for the portion of I-94″ that Ann Arbor Fire Department covers, officials said.

The driver was not injured but the tractor and semitrailer, which was carrying steel, may not be moved until this week.