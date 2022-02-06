‘Significant effort’ needed to remove crashed semitruck in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Removing a crashed semitruck that closed a portion of eastbound I-94 on Thursday will require “significant effort,” the Ann Arbor Fire Department said.
At 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, fire department personnel from both Ann Arbor and Scio Township responded to the semitruck and trailer that had gone off the freeway.
The vehicle crashed near the curve on eastbound I-94 east of Jackson Road, which is “the highest crash location for the portion of I-94″ that Ann Arbor Fire Department covers, officials said.
The driver was not injured but the tractor and semitrailer, which was carrying steel, may not be moved until this week.