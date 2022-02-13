US-23 in Ann Arbor reopens after crash damages overpass

A photo of a section of Northbound US-23 near exit 45 taken by Michigan Department of Transportation. The Warren Road overpass was damaged on Friday resulting in a weekend closure of the highway.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – All lanes of northbound US-23 near M-14 and exit 45 have reopened after being closed since Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation has said.

On Friday afternoon, the section of highway was closed all weekend after a commercial vehicle pulling a trailer with a backhoe struck the Warren Road overpass.

The vehicle and its cargo were over the height limit, Michigan State Police said.

During the crash concrete from the overpass hit two other vehicles and one person was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

