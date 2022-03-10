Calling all artists! Matthaei Botanical Gardens seeks submissions for summer exhibition

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This summer the University of Michigan Matthaei Botanical Gardens is celebrating 100 years of bloom with a new exhibit this summer.

“Time in the Garden” will run from May 21-June 26 and is in need of art.

Ann Arbor area artists are encouraged to submit up to three drawings, paintings, textiles, sculptures or other types of art for the exhibition.

“We urge our artists to explore the questions of our perceptions of time (past, present and future) and change, especially in relation to the botanical world wherein 100 years can be either a wink or an eternity,” reads the submission website.

Two-dimensional artwork is preferred according to the exhibition site, but 3D art can be set up in the Matthaei Botanical Gardens West Lobby.

Artists can submit their pieces of work online until April 24.

Those with questions can contact forda@umich.edu.

Find the submission website and details here.