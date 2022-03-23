Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $500K on scratch off bought in Ann Arbor

A Washtenaw County woman hit it big on a Michigan Lottery scratch off ticket she bought at a gas station in Ann Arbor.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Citgo gas station, located at 3650 South State Street in Ann Arbor.

“I stopped at the gas station and decided to get some Lottery tickets while I was there,” said the player. “I couldn’t decide which tickets to buy, but the Pink Diamond 7′s game kept catching my eye, so that’s what I purchased.

“I started scratching my ticket and saw I’d won on the first line, but I waited until I scratched everything else off to reveal the amount. When I finally scratched off the amount, I stared at the ticket in shock. It was a great feeling!”

The 37-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to start a business.

“Lots of happiness is going to come from this for me and my family. I still can’t believe this is real,” the player said.

Players have won more than $6 million playing Pink Diamond 7′s which launched this month. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $24 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and 24 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.