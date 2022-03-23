Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks information after attempted home invasion

Images of a silver Jeep Cherokee that was used in an attempted home invasion in Webster Township on March 22, 2022.

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Tuesday afternoon, an unknown man attempted to break into a home on the 8000 block of Woods Trail in Webster Township, police said.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted home invasion after receiving a call just before 2:30 p.m.

Police said the home’s resident reported that an unknown tall, skinny, white male in his 20′s drove a silver Jeep Cherokee with “aftermarket black wheels” into their driveway.

The man, reportedly dressed in a gray business suit and blue medical mask, left the SUV and walked to the back of the home. He broke a panel of glass near the back door and attempted to enter the residence. After being confronted by the resident, he ran to his vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Those with information call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 734-973-7711 or send an email to Deputy Urban at urbans@washetnaw.org.