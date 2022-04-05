47º

Washtenaw County Health Department resumes regular clinical services

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced that its regular clinical services resumed this week after operating at limited capacity for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Health Department’s website, the following clinical services are now operating at their pre-COVID capacity:

“Throughout the pandemic, people have been less likely to access regular or preventative care,” Susan Ringler-Cerniglia, Washtenaw County Health Department’s Communications and Health Promotion Administrator, said via email. “There is evidence, for example, of children or adults falling behind on routine immunizations.

“People have likely put off screenings, physicals, or other care because of healthcare capacity or concerns about visiting health providers in person.”

Ringler-Cerniglia said the Health Department had to reduce regular services during the pandemic due to demands placed on its clinical staff, particularly with regard to COVID vaccination efforts.

Those wanting to make an appointment for any of the above services should call 734-544-6700.

For more information, visit the Health Department’s website.

