Comedian, TV host Trevor Noah making September tour stop in Ann Arbor

FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Noah will host the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

ANN ARBOR – Host of Comedy Central’s award-winning “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah, will be appearing in-person at the University of Michigan as part of his “Back to Abnormal” tour later this summer.

The event is set for Sept. 16 at Hill Auditorium.

It will be Noah’s first live appearance with the University Musical Society since a virtual talk he delivered to students and members of the U-M community ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Known for his social commentary on issues like immigration, incarceration, racism and the protest movement, Noah brings a unique perspective having grown up in apartheid in South Africa with a Black mother and a white father.

In his “Back to Abnormal” tour, he will offer political and social criticism of issues within the U.S. and around the world, according to a press release.

The award-winning television host and comedian is also an author, whose book “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. To date, the book has sold more than 1 million physical and digital copies.

For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets, click here.