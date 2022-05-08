24th Cheesecakerie closes Ypsilanti location, plans to open Ohio storefront

Brandon and Lydia Dent, who operate 24th Cheesecakerie Madison Heights, behind the counter of the brand's Ypsilanti location.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Family-owned and operated 24th Cheesecakerie is closing its Ypsilanti store on Sunday, May 8.

On Facebook, the beloved Washtenaw County business said that the closure is indefinite. But don’t worry, the 24th Cheesecakerie Briarwood Mall location, at 100 Briarwood Cir., is still open and serving slices.

Dessert-loving community members can visit the Ann Arbor store, near Sephora and California Pizza Kitchen, from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday and from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

According to the brand’s social media, it is expanding into a store in the Franklin Park Mall in Toledo, Ohio -- about 45 minutes from Tree Town.

Owned by Sean Brezzell and his family, the cheesecake brand gained local notoriety in 2019 for its vegan-friendly and creatively flavored cheesecakes.