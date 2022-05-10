Ann Arbor police: Teen shot in Gallup Park parking lot

ANN ARBOR – A teenager sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound on Monday in the Gallup Park parking lot, according to Ann Arbor police.

The incident took place at 9:45 p.m. when the 18-year-old victim and a juvenile male friend drove to the boat launch to participate in a social media game called water wars.

They reportedly believed they were meeting friends to play the game, described as tag with water balloons, when one of the males was shot in the parking lot by an unknown person on the passenger side of a car that was already parked.

An unknown female was reportedly driving the dark colored sedan with a male passenger and fled the scene.

The victim was treated at University of Michigan hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Ann Arbor police are currently investigating the incident and the motive remains unknown. Anyone with information should contact AAPD Detective Steven Van Alstine at 734-794-6930 x 49317 or via email at svanalstine@s2gov.org. Tips can also be called in at 734-794-6939.