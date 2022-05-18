Ann Arbor businesses to host auction, fundraiser for Ukraine

The Ann Arbor business hosts live music with many of its pop-up events.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday, York and Studio Studio will host an art auction, food truck and fundraiser to benefit humanitarian causes in Ukraine.

Organized for Vyshyvanka Day, a day celebrating Ukrainian culture and heritage, the event will feature a silent auction with art from Ann Arbor area artists between 6-9 p.m.

Proceeds will go to causes supported by The Hosting, a Ypsilanti-based art nonprofit, according to a release.

“The Ukrainian people have a rich and ancient culture that is at risk of being eradicated during the current genocidal war at the hands of the Russian government,” said The Hosting founder Anya Klapischak. “Event patrons will come together to celebrate Ukrainian culture and preserve its importance during this critical time. Ukraine and her people deserve freedom as a civil right. Slava Ukraini!”

The Pietryzk Pierogi food truck will be selling pierogi and other specialties, with a portion of proceeds going towards the fundraiser.

Washtenaw County band Tina in the Sand will provide tunes for the event.

York and Studio Studio are at 1928 Packard St.

Register for International Vyshyvanka Day Art Auction and Fundraiser for Ukraine here.