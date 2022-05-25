Public input sought on distribution of $500,000 in ARPA funding

ANN ARBOR – On Wednesday, June 1, Tree Town residents can tell the city how to spend $500,000 in federal money set aside for the arts.

At 7 p.m., the Ann Arbor Public Art Commission (AAPAC) will listen to suggestions and present guidelines on how the American Rescue Plan Act funds can be used. As an advisory body, AAPAC makes recommendations about public spaces and the economic and cultural advantages that art brings to the city.

A link to a virtual meeting will be posted on the Public Art Commission website the day of the meeting, according to a release.

Recommendations from the June 7 meeting will be given to Ann Arbor City Council.

“It is critical to the city that artists, non-profits, students and other art interested members of the community participate so funding decisions can be made with the most robust public input possible,” city officials said in a release.

Find out more about the Ann Arbor Public Art Commission here.