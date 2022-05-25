57º

Public input sought on distribution of $500,000 in ARPA funding

Help shape the future of art in Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

“Canoe Fan” from Chicago sculptor Victoria Fuller in Ann Arbor's Gallup Park. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – On Wednesday, June 1, Tree Town residents can tell the city how to spend $500,000 in federal money set aside for the arts.

At 7 p.m., the Ann Arbor Public Art Commission (AAPAC) will listen to suggestions and present guidelines on how the American Rescue Plan Act funds can be used. As an advisory body, AAPAC makes recommendations about public spaces and the economic and cultural advantages that art brings to the city.

A link to a virtual meeting will be posted on the Public Art Commission website the day of the meeting, according to a release.

Recommendations from the June 7 meeting will be given to Ann Arbor City Council.

“It is critical to the city that artists, non-profits, students and other art interested members of the community participate so funding decisions can be made with the most robust public input possible,” city officials said in a release.

Find out more about the Ann Arbor Public Art Commission here.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

