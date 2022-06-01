Shop University of Michigan’s annual peony sale

ANN ARBOR – Are you looking to add more color to your garden?

Matthaei-Nichols at the University of Michigan is now holding its annual peony sale featuring numerous varieties, including those found in the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden on campus.

Grown locally, the plants come in 3-gallon containers and can be ordered online for in-person pick up at Matthaei Botanical Gardens between June 7-10. Shipping is not available at this time.

Plant varieties include Miss America, Honor, Nippon Beauty and more. Plants cost $40 each.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N. Dixboro Rd.

The Peony Garden is celebrating its centennial on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. with live music and remarks from the garden’s curator, members of the Upjohn family and more.

For more information and to browse the sale, click here.

