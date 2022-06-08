What’s the buzz with pollinators? Help nature’s fertilizers at these June events in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Birds, bees, butterflies and bats work hard to keep Tree Town green by carrying pollen between flowing area plants.

On Saturday, June 25, the City of Ann Arbor Natural Area Preservation will help local pollinators by clearing weeds and invasive plant species at two parks.

Between 9 a.m. and noon, volunteers will gather at the Dolph Bioswale and remove aggressive non-native plants so as to create a bountiful ecosystem. According to a release, community members can meet NAP workday helpers at the trailhead off Parklake Avenue.

Starting at 1 p.m., volunteers can meet at Lakewood Nature Area to clear invasive weeds so that Lakewood pollinators have better access to the nature area’s unique Kentucky coffeetree plants. Volunteers will meet at the park entrance on Sunnywood Drive and will work until 4 p.m.

The two Ann Arbor events are planned as part of National Pollinator Week, a nationwide effort by the nonprofit Pollinator Partnership.

Tools will be provided but participants should plan to wear long pants, gloves and close-toed shoes, says a release.

Online preregister for NAP events is encouraged. Register to help at Dolph Bioswale here, and at Lakewood Nature Area here.

