Jurassic Arbor: WCC to host dig site exploring historical activity

ANN ARBOR – Join Washtenaw Community College students this summer at the college’s first-ever archaeology fieldwork experience.

From July 21-23 and July 28-30, participants will work with professional archaeologists to dig up a survey site and excavate artifacts to learn about historical activity.

Sessions will start with a classroom component but will move to an unforested fieldwork site near East Huron River Drive, according to a release.

The fieldwork area, located on the Ann Arbor community college campus, had previously been used for farming by the Franzblau family before it was bought by WCC. Findings from the experience will be analyzed in laboratories at the college.

“Our goal is to impart some of the skills needed to be able to perform work in the field. And while learning those skills, there’s a chance to discover and experience archaeology in our own backyard,” said archeologist Andy Stachowiak, who is also a WCC alumnus.

Ad

“We will all have a chance to forge a connection between ourselves and those that came before us as we investigate the cultural heritage that is (hopefully) right under our feet and all around us.”

Participants will be led by Stachowiak, professional archeologist Julia Joblinski and Dr. Christopher Barrett, the Department Chair of WCC’s Department of Social Sciences.

A similar fieldwork experience will be held in late September, WCC officials said.

Those interested in getting their hands dirty can register (for free!) to help out on July 23 and July 30 here. The experience will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and participants will be provided with lunch, water, tools and instructions.

WCC students can sign up for the two-credit program by registering for ANT164: Archaeology Fieldwork Experience here.