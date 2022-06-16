88º

Ann Arbor city offices to close for Juneteenth holiday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Larcom City Hall at 301 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor municipal offices will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

These offices include the customer service center at Larcom City Hall and the 15th Judicial District Court at the Ann Arbor Justice Center.

Although Juneteenth falls on Sunday, June 19, some municipalities and businesses will be observing it on Monday.

Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, which was formally abolished nationwide on Dec. 6, 1865 with the establishment of the Thirteenth Amendment -- two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation abolishing slavery.

Safety services, utility operations and curbside trash, recycling and compost services will continue as scheduled on Monday.

For more updates and city news, visit www.a2gov.org.

