Ann Arbor Public Schools makes masks optional indoors

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift announced in an email to the school community on Friday morning that face masks are now optional in the district’s schools and offices.

Swift said the decision was made in light of Washtenaw County downgrading to a “medium” COVID transmission level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our classrooms, schools and offices will always remain mask-friendly environments for everyone,” wrote Swift.

She shared the district’s Summer Program Masking Guideline, which is effective through Aug. 26 while summer programming focuses on small groups and more time outdoors.

AAPS’ adapted masking policy for summer:

When Washtenaw County is at the CDC’s ‘High/Red’ level of transmission, we will continue universal indoor masking as recommended by public health authorities.

When Washtenaw County is at the CDC’s ‘Medium/Yellow’ or ‘Low/Green’ levels, universal masking indoors will be optional. (Per Washtenaw County Health Dept guidelines, individuals will still be required to mask for short periods of time in some circumstances.)

Our classrooms and schools will always be mask-friendly environments for everyone.

For more news and updates from the district, visit www.A2Schools.org.