CDC: Washtenaw County now ‘medium’ COVID risk level

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has moved from a “high” to “medium” COVID-19 transmission level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The shift comes after weeks of declining cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

According to the CDC, people living in “medium” risk areas are no longer broadly urged to wear masks in indoor public spaces but may choose to do so based on their personal preference.

Good news! After weeks of decreased activity, Washtenaw County has moved into a "medium" COVID-19 community level & masking in indoor public locations is no longer broadly recommended according to the CDC. People can wear a mask based on preference or risk. pic.twitter.com/vXolDQ3dfj — Washtenaw County Health Department (@wcpublichealth) June 16, 2022

WCHD officials advise that individuals who have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 or those who test positive wear a mask around others.

The majority of the state is now currently at “low” transmission levels, but counties Up North are predominantly ranked “medium” and “high” risk areas.

For the latest COVID-19 information in Washtenaw County, visit WCHD’s website.