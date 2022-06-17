82º

All About Ann Arbor

CDC: Washtenaw County now ‘medium’ COVID risk level

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, CDC, COVID-19, COVID, Transmission, Pandemic, Virus, Face Mask, Masking, Health, Public Health, Washtenaw County Health Department
Community members dine and walk around a closed Main Street in downtown Ann Arbor. (Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has moved from a “high” to “medium” COVID-19 transmission level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The shift comes after weeks of declining cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

According to the CDC, people living in “medium” risk areas are no longer broadly urged to wear masks in indoor public spaces but may choose to do so based on their personal preference.

WCHD officials advise that individuals who have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 or those who test positive wear a mask around others.

The majority of the state is now currently at “low” transmission levels, but counties Up North are predominantly ranked “medium” and “high” risk areas.

For the latest COVID-19 information in Washtenaw County, visit WCHD’s website.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email