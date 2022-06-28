70º

All About Ann Arbor

Food truck rallies return to Ann Arbor Farmers Market this summer

Dinnertime events take place on third Wednesday of month

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Food truck rallies will return to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market from May to October. Photo | Meredith Bruckner

ANN ARBOR – Summertime in Ann Arbor is a glorious thing.

From Summer Fest to Art Fair, long lines at Blank Slate Creamery to mason jars of sangria at Dominick’s, residents and visitors alike know how to soak up the fleeting warm summer months here.

Another summertime favorite? The Food Truck Rallies at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

The festive events take place in Kerrytown on the third Wednesday of the month and feature delicious samplings of food truck fare, live music and more.

All rallies take place from 5-8 p.m.

Here are the 2022 dates:

  • July 20
  • Aug. 17
  • Sept. 21
  • Oct. 19

For a list of food trucks participating in each rally, check Ann Arbor Farmers Market’s Facebook page closer to the date.

Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.

