Washtenaw Community College hosting Vet Fest in July

ANN ARBOR – All military veterans in Washtenaw County and their families are invited to Washtenaw Vet Fest 2022 on Saturday, July 23 at Washtenaw Community College.

The event, organized by the Region 9 Veterans Community Action Team, will feature free food, fun and information.

The inaugural event was organized with the help of the Wadhams Veterans Center at WCC and the college anticipates it will become an annual event for the local community.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., former military members and their families can enjoy the following activities and attractions at WCC’s main entrance:

Live bands

Free lunch

Free cold treats

Prize raffles

Military & EMS vehicles

Bounce house

Face painting

Rock wall

More than 50 veteran service agencies and providers will participate with booths exhibiting information about their organizations.

“The purpose of Vet Fest is to energize the typical veteran resource fair with a variety of entertainment and food,” chairman of VCAT9 Eric B. Fretz said in a statement. “We want to provide a day of fun and relaxation that veterans will be eager to attend with their family, while simultaneously giving them access to nearly all the major resource and benefit providers in their area.

“It’s a ‘one-stop-shop’ for veterans and a huge opportunity for providers to connect to the veterans they want to serve!”

According to a press release, the Wadhams Veterans Center is partnering with VCAT9 to offer support to both current and future WCC students who served in the military as well as the greater Washtenaw County veteran community.

“The Wadhams Veterans Center at WCC is excited about the opportunity to connect our veteran students with opportunities and resources that will support them as they continue to pursue their education and careers outside of the military,” WCC Military and Veteran Coordinator Carol Osborne said in a statement.

WCC is located at 4800 E Huron River Dr.

For more information, visit www.wccnet.edu.