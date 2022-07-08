76º

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation seeks public input on park accessibility

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The play structure in Island Park. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is looking for public input on how to enhance accessibility in the city’s parks and programs.

Altura Solutions, LLC has been contracted to create the The City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Unit’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan. As part of its information gathering, the consultancy will be holding both virtual and in-person community workshops.

In addition, an online survey is also now available for residents and visitors to fill out.

The survey asks respondents about which parks are in need of accessibility improvements, how park buildings can be made more accessible, what elements within a park are most important from a community standpoint and more.

The first public input session will take place virtually on Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m.

Anyone can join the webinar by clicking this link. Password: 213574.

Another public input open house will be taking place in September with details on date and time to follow.

For more information about the initiative, visit www.a2accessforall.com.

