See chalk artist David Zinn in action at Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town resident and world famous chalk artist David Zinn will be hosting a “Chalk the Walk” event at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this month.

Fairgoers can enjoy seeing Zinn draw live and in person on Thursday, July 21 and Saturday, July 23 from 1-3 p.m. near the corner of Liberty and Fifth Ave. in front of the downtown post office.

Sidewalk chalk will be available for attendees to leave their own mark at the fair.

If it rains on Thursday or Saturday, the rain date will be Friday.

It’s a rare thing to see Zinn in action. The artist is known for leaving his creatures that appear to jump out at you in 3D all over town without a trace.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair will take place this year July 21-23.

Hours:

Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.

