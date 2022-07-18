Ann Arbor Art Fair to close these downtown streets starting Wednesday

Street closure during the Ann Arbor Art Fair on July 21, 2018.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair kicks off on Thursday and in preparation for the event, the streets within the massive downtown footprint will be closing to traffic on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The event runs through Saturday evening and streets will reopen on Sunday at 2 a.m.

These are the streets that will be closing:

Main Street from William to Huron

Liberty from Ashley to State Street

State Street from Madison to Washington

William from Thompson to State Street

Maynard from Liberty to Jefferson

Washington from Thayer to Fletcher (Parking Structure traffic only)

North University from State Street to Fletcher

South University from State Street to Forest

East University from South University to Willard

2022 map of Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Ann Arbor Art Fair)

The annual fair spans 30 city blocks and is the largest juried art fair in the U.S. Three individual fairs seamlessly blend into one with 1,000 artist booths spread throughout.

Hours:

Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.

Related reading: