Ann Arbor Art Fair to close these downtown streets starting Wednesday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Street closure during the Ann Arbor Art Fair on July 21, 2018. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair kicks off on Thursday and in preparation for the event, the streets within the massive downtown footprint will be closing to traffic on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The event runs through Saturday evening and streets will reopen on Sunday at 2 a.m.

These are the streets that will be closing:

  • Main Street from William to Huron
  • Liberty from Ashley to State Street
  • State Street from Madison to Washington
  • William from Thompson to State Street
  • Maynard from Liberty to Jefferson
  • Washington from Thayer to Fletcher (Parking Structure traffic only)
  • North University from State Street to Fletcher
  • South University from State Street to Forest
  • East University from South University to Willard
2022 map of Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Ann Arbor Art Fair)

The annual fair spans 30 city blocks and is the largest juried art fair in the U.S. Three individual fairs seamlessly blend into one with 1,000 artist booths spread throughout.

Hours:

  • Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 23: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.

