Take a look at the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair map

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair returns July 21-23 and in true art fair style, it’s going to be big.

With a 30-block footprint in the heart of the downtown area, it can be easy to get overwhelmed in the midst of the rows and rows of white tents.

The fair -- comprised of three independent fairs that roll into one -- has released its 2022 map, and we recommend studying it before you head to the event.

The map blocks out the areas each fair will be operating. Each fair has its own jurying process, so expect to see a wide variety of artwork, whether it be more affordable or on the pricier side, or fine art or household items, depending on which area you’re in.

2022 map of Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Ann Arbor Art Fair)

Also important to note: the wayfinding system. Under the “Street Key” section, you’ll see abbreviated street names, which will help you identify where specific artists are located.

For instance, if you want to find the three featured artists from the fair this year, here’s how you can find them:

Jeff Schaller - Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original: NU837. He will be at North University in booth 837.

Armando Pedroso - Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair: MN237. He will be on south Main Street in booth 237.

Henry Levin - Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair: MA322. He will be on Maynard Street in booth 322.

The Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair expanded last year to include the former South University Art Fair’s footprint after the organization that ran the fair dissolved.

Also included in the map are first aid, water station, police station, portable restroom, Park & Ride shuttle locations and more.

For more information, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.

