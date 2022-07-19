Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh defends anti-abortion stance at Plymouth dinner

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was the keynote speaker at a Plymouth “right to life” dinner on Sunday, and he made his stance on abortion very clear.

Speaking at the Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth, Harbaugh spoke as a Catholic, defending the “unborn,” in a keynote speech.

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Harbaugh said, according to the Detroit Catholic, the news service of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit. “I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me.”

Harbaugh spoke of the ballot drive to codify abortion rights in Michigan, which will likely be on the November ballot this fall.

“Passions can make the process messy, but when combined with respect, it ultimately produces the best outcomes,” Harbaugh said. “This process has been passionate and messy, but I have faith in the American people to ultimately develop the right policies and laws for all lives involved. I recognize one’s personal thinking regarding morality of a particular action may differ from their thinking on whether government should make that action illegal. There are many things one may hold to be immoral, but the government appropriately allows because of some greater good or personal or constitutional right.

“Ultimately, I don’t believe that is the case with abortion,” Harbaugh continued. “Yes, there are conflicts between the legitimate rights of the mother and the rights of the unborn child. One resolution might involve incredible hardship for the mother, family and society. Another results in the death of an unborn person.”

It’s not the first time Harbaugh has spoken out against abortion. In 2020, he called abortion “horrendous” on a podcast published by the National Review. He regularly speaks about his commitment to faith.