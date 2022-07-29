University of Michigan grad launches grain-free, vegan snack line

ANN ARBOR – The Greater Goods Snacking Co. just hit the national online market, and it has a local connection.

Co-founder Sujatha Duvvuri said she got the idea to create grain-free, vegan snacks when strolling the aisles of grocery stores in Ann Arbor.

“Upon graduating from the University of Michigan, I was pregnant and shopping the grocery store aisles of Ann Arbor when I realized there were no clean label, nutritious products available to feed my son,” Duvvuri, also the brand’s chief product officer, said in a statement.

“I started making my own snacks and once I moved back to India, I went into business to provide products that moms can trust. Launching our products in the U.S. as Greater Goods has always been our goal because, after all, the idea for our entire brand was formed in Ann Arbor.”

The company is known and produced under the name She Made Foods in India, and Duvvuri said the brand is committed to employing a 72% female workforce in India.

Greater Goods has launched its almond flour-based cookies, crackers and biscotti in the U.S. and will soon be available on Amazon and in select retailers, according to a press release.

Cracker flavors include Caramelized Onion, Tangy Tomato and Basil and Sea Salt, cookie flavors include Chocolate Chip, Chai Spice and Cinnamon Snickerdoodle, and biscotti flavors include Double Dark Chocolate Pistachio, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and Orange Cranberry.

Crackers and cookies are priced at $4.99 while biscotti will retail for $5.49, depending on location.

All Greater Goods foods are grain-free, organic, gluten-free, paleo-friendly, vegan and free from many top allergens.

“We are thrilled to share our delicious, nourishing snacks with the U.S. market and hope that with every purchase, consumers will know they, too, are contributing to the greater good,” COO Anirudh Duvvuri said in a release. “Investing in our workforce is the differentiator between merely selling a product and standing for something greater.”

To learn more, visit www.eatgreatergoods.com.