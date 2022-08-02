This Ann Arbor startup delivers fresh Michigan apples to your doorstep

ANN ARBOR – A new startup called The Apple Truck recently announced a new home delivery service.

Customers can now enjoy having fresh Michigan apples grown by local farmers delivered to their doorstep.

The annual Apple Truck tour includes stops in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Additionally, online orders can be delivered to most states except Arizona, Arkansas, California and Hawaii.

“Many customers are interested in fresh Michigan apples to make their favorite applesauce recipe, a special Thanksgiving pie, or want to send Michigan apples to friends and family as gifts,” co-founder of the Apple Truck Dale Apley said in a release.

There are three home delivery options this fall. The Michigan Apple Experience is an 8-week plan where customers can get a variety of Michigan apples delivered each week. These varieties include:

Paula red

McIntosh

Cortland

Jonathan

Honeycrisp

Ida red

Winesap

Braeburn

Customers can also order eight weeks or four weeks of honeycrisp or individual boxes of a dozen apples.

Pricing:

Honeycrisp Crazy - 8 weeks: $350

Honeycrisp (kind of) Crazy - 4 weeks: $175

The Michigan Experience - 8 weeks: $290

Fresh Michigan apples (McIntosh, Cortland, Jonathan or Winesap) - 1 dozen: $38

Fresh Honeycrisp apples - 1 dozen: $46

To learn more or to place an order, click here.

For more information, visit www.theapple-truck.com.