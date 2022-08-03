University of Michigan Health receives national five-star rating

ANN ARBOR – The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently designated University of Michigan Health a five-star hospital.

This is the fourth year in a row that U-M Health received the five-star designation by CMS.

According to a release, only 18 hospitals in the state of Michigan received a five-star ranking, including Chelsea Hospital -- owned by University of Michigan Health and Trinity Health.

“U-M Health is a unique provider in the state of Michigan, we see patients from all parts of the state, many who are critically ill or have complex diseases and multiple chronic illnesses,” chief medical officer of Michigan Medicine Jeffrey Desmond said in a release. “I am especially proud of our teams that we consistently achieve a CMS five-star rating with such a complex patient population.”

To determine its star ratings, CMS considers the following metrics in healthcare performance:

Mortality

Safety of care

Readmission

Patient experience

Timely and effective care

“The CMS five-star rating is another point of pride for our entire U-M Health community,” David Miller, president of U-M Health and executive vice dean for clinical affairs for the U-M Medical School, said in a release “In the most challenging of times, our teams continue our relentless focus on providing the safest and highest quality care for our patients and our communities.”

To learn more about U-M Health’s ranking, click here.