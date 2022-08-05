Stuck with yard signs post-election? Here’s how to safely dispose of them

ANN ARBOR – You proudly displayed them in your yard for weeks or even months, and now that the primary election is over, you’re not quite sure what to do with your yard signs.

Sure, you can keep them as a memento to gather dust in your basement, but if you’d rather dispose of them, Recycle Ann Arbor has some tips for the best way to do that.

Signs made of paper or cardboard can be recycled curbside once they are disassembled

It is important to note that you cannot place wire in curbside recycling bins

Wire can be dropped off at recycling centers like the Drop Off Station (as well as the cardboard and paper components)

Unfortunately, yard signs made of plastic cannot be recycled

All customers taking materials to the Drop Off Station must pay an entrance fee, which is $3 for a standard vehicle. Other fees may be applied depending on the services you seek.

The Drop Off Station is located at 2950 East Ellsworth Rd.

Hours

Tuesday, Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.recycleannarbor.org.