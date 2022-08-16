Expect these changes to parking, traffic in Ann Arbor during U-M’s student move-in week

Students and their families move into West Quad on University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus on Aug. 25, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan students will soon be returning to campus en masse and with move-in week comes several traffic and parking changes throughout the area.

Move-in days at U-M residence halls will be Aug. 24-28.

During these days, traffic flow will be altered from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the following streets:

Thompson Street: One-way traffic flow southbound from Jefferson to Packard streets.

East Madison Street: One-way traffic flow eastbound between Thompson and State streets.

East Washington Street: One-way traffic flow westbound between Fletcher and Thayer streets.

East Ann Street: One-way traffic flows eastbound from Zina Pitcher to Observatory streets.

Observatory Street: One-way traffic flow southbound between East Ann and Geddes streets.

The majority of city parking meters near residents halls will be bagged and designated for students and families moving in with a proper unloading permit.

Some university parking structures and lots will also be converted for move-in use during these days, and include:

Lot M-28 (on Washington Heights).

Lot M-95 (just east of Markley Hall, west half of lot dedicated to move-in).

Lot E-1 (on North University Court across from Stockwell Hall).

Palmer Parking Structure (N-26): All visitor parking will be for move-in participants.

W16 (“Triangle”) Lot: Thompson at Madison and Packard will be controlled for move-in.

Lot NC32 (Baits drive south of Baits 2): 20 spaces reserved for move-in participants.

Some University of Michigan and Ann Arbor Area Transit Authority (TheRide) bus routes will also be changed to accommodate temporary changes to traffic flow. More information on which routes will be impacted can be found on their respective websites.

Officers with U-M’s Division of Public Safety and Security will be on site maintaining a smooth flow of traffic in areas with residence halls.