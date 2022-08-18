79º

All About Ann Arbor

The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor to host free Fall Festival in September

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Families explore The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor. (The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor will be hosting a Fall Festival for the local community on Sept. 29.

The free event will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature live music from local cover band Ain’t Dead yet and family-friendly farm games.

Food will be available for purchase and guests are welcome to bring their own food and enjoy a picnic dinner.

Seating will be limited so guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

The farm is located just across the street from Trinity Health Ann Arbor’s campus. Guests are invited to explore the farm grounds and learn about the unique hospital-based model and how to get involved.

For more information, visit www.stjoesfarm.org.

The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor is located at 5557 McAuley Dr. in Ypsilanti.

