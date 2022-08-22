76º

University of Michigan Campus Farm hosting annual HarvestFest in September

Campus Farm celebrating 10th anniversary

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Sustainable Food Program and the Campus Farm will be hosting its 10th annual HarvestFest at Matthaei Botanical Gardens on Sept. 25.

From 1-4 p.m., guests are invited to the open house to explore U-M’s student-powered food initiatives. The event is free and open to the public.

Activities during the event will include:

  • Arts and crafts
  • Lawn games
  • Live Music
  • Food demonstrations
  • Tabling from student and community organizations

In addition, produce grown by students will be on sale at the Campus Farm’s Farm Stand.

Parking is available on site and there will be free bus transportation from the Central Campus Transit Center to the event, where buses depart every 20 minutes.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N. Dixboro Rd.

