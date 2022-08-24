Legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins retires after 38 seasons

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Legendary University of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins is retiring after 38 seasons with the Wolverines.

“I want to begin by expressing that today I am filled with pride, love, humility, and gratitude,” Hutchins said. “I have served as the head coach of Michigan softball for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever bleed blue.”

Hutchins, 65, is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history. She amassed 1,707 victories and a winning percentage of .755 throughout her career.

“Words can not adequately describe my appreciation for all that Carol Hutchins has done for the University of Michigan, the sport of softball, nor for the impact she has had on the lives of countless young people,” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manual said. “I also cannot succinctly articulate my personal sadness at her decision to retire from coaching while being so happy that Hutch can enjoy life beyond the game. Hutch is a force who elevated not only the sport of softball but generations of female athletes as a staunch advocate of equality. She has been a tireless fundraiser for societal causes, including the American Cancer Society, and I know that she will continue to impact lives beyond the game of softball. Carol Hutchins is a legend.”

Ad

Hutchins’ legacy

Hutchins led Michigan to an NCAA championship in 2005. It was the first time ever that a program east of the Mississippi River had captured the national title.

The Wolverines returned to the championship series in 2015, but fell to Florida in the rubber game.

Hutchins won 22 Big Ten regular-season titles and 10 Big Ten tournaments. Michigan made 29 NCAA Tournament appearances (including 27 in a row, currently) and 12 trips to the Women’s College World Series under her watch.

Michigan head coach Carol Hutchins, right, and South Dakota State head coach Krista Wood share a laugh on the field during an NCAA softball game, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (The Associated Press 2022)

She was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006.

“Hutch” is the winningest coach in the history of Michigan athletics. She joined the Michigan staff in 1983 and took over as head coach in 1985.

The Wolverines never had a losing season during her tenure.

Hutchins earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors 18 times and National Coach of the Year honors twice -- in 1995 and 2005

Full statement

Here’s a full statement from Hutchins:

Ad

“I want to begin by expressing that today I am filled with pride, love, humility, and gratitude. I have served as the head coach of Michigan softball for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever bleed blue. “There are countless people to thank, and I want to start with Bob DeCarolis for bringing me to Ann Arbor 40 years ago, and giving me this unbelievable opportunity. I have served nine athletic directors and want to express my gratitude to each of them for their continued commitment toward the growth of women’s athletics and softball here at Michigan. I especially want to thank Warde Manuel and Lisa Savoury for their tremendous support for me personally and for our program. “I am most thankful for the relationships that this sport has given me. I want to express my respect for and admiration to all of my coaching colleagues and rivals, as the competition has made softball one of the greatest sports in college athletics. I thank everyone who has ever served in a support role for Michigan softball, from our athletic trainers and strength coaches to academic counselors, equipment managers, field crew, and the list goes on. They have contributed greatly to our success, and their commitment is so appreciated. I especially want to thank the staffs that served Michigan with me over many years but in particular my longtime assistant coaches Jennifer Brundage and Bonnie Tholl, whose loyalty and commitment is unparalleled. I am forever indebted to and share all success with them. “To the fans of Alumni Field, YOU are the BEST, and I will love you all forever. Thank you for creating one of the best environments in college softball. And to all the Women of Michigan softball, the alumnae who built this program since 1978, I am so honored to have been a part of your lives and journeys. You don’t go to Michigan for four years, you go to Michigan for life. As a coach, my greatest joy and the ultimate reward has not been measured in wins and championships. Success is measured by the many, many people who fill your life. “For today, goodbye. For tomorrow, good Luck. And forever, Go Blue!” Former Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins

Background information

Hutchins is a graduate of Michigan State University, where she played basketball and softball. She was inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.

She spent one season as the head coach at Ferris State University in 1982 before joining the staff in Ann Arbor. The Bulldogs won the NCAA Division II National Tournament during that season.

Hutchins founded the Michigan Softball Academy in 2010, in conjunction with the program’s annual “Pink Game.” The Wolverines have raised more than $1.5 million for the American Cancer Society since the program’s original Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk participation in 2007.