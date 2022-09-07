Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating seven fires in Superior Township

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officers with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Fire Marshall and Superior Township Fire Department are investigating a series of fires at the Arbor Woods Mobile Home Park.

Police and fire department personnel have responded to seven incidents at the Arbor Woods Boulevard community since mid-August.

“All seven are suspicious in nature and are believed to have been intentionally started,” Sheriff’s Office officials said on social media.

Some of the fires have been started in trashcans or dumpsters, and have resulted in at least five housefires.

Here’s the timeline:

Aug. 11 - A house fire occurred on the 1900 block of Ridgeview. No one was injured.

Aug. 23 - A fire was lit in a garbage can outside of a home on the 9700 block of Maplelawn. The family inside the home escaped as the home caught fire and caused a gas line to rupture.

Aug. 23 - A fire was lit in a trash can near a home on the 1900 block of Evergreen Lane.

Aug. 24 - A fire was set in a dumpster under a carport. The fire spread to a home, and then to a second and third home. The elderly man living in the second home was rescued by neighbors, police said.

Sept. 4 - A dumpster was set on fire near a home on the 1900 block of Ridgeview. The dumpster was moved away from the nearby home by a passerby.

Sept. 4 - While investigating the first Sept. 4 incident, officials were told of an attempted arson under a trailer near in the 1900 block of Evergreen Lane.

Sept. 5 - A 15-year-old was seen trying to set fire to a patio.

Read: Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township

Ad

Police identified the 15-year-old suspect who was later released into parental custody pending prosecution, officials said.

Those with information related to the fires should contact Deputy Bland at Blandc@washtenaw.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 734-973-7711 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUP.