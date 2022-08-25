Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township

After several suspicious fires, families were forced from their homes in a Washtenaw County community. Four fires within a week and a half now have state police investigating. Fortunately, nobody has been hurt, but neighbors are concerned a serial arsonist is setting these fires.

The incident occurred on Arbor Woods Boulevard near Geddes Road, and sheriff’s deputies believe the fires were not an accident as clouds of smoke and flames could be seen rolling from a mobile home on Spruce Lane.

“If the wind hadn’t been blowing in the direction it was blowing, it would’ve burnt our whole house down,” said Cliff Whinery. “It would’ve been way worse.”

Neighbors Cliff (celebrating a birthday) and Tasheena Whinery live next door, and he says his birthday celebration was cut short when they received word of yet another fire.

“I talked to the woman today (coming to see our house),” said Tasheena Whinery. “She said best of luck. I hope your house is ok as our house just burnt down, and we don’t know what happened.”

The Whinery home was okay, but the feeling it left them was not.

“There’s a firebug around here,” said Cliff Whinery. “I really feel like it.”

What Cliff Whinery suspected was confirmed Wednesday (Aug. 24) night by the Superior Township Fire Chief, who says there have been four suspicious fires within the past week and a half alone.

Local 4 has learned that all the fires have started outside the units in trash cans.

“It needs to stop,” said Tasheena Whinery. “There’s too many families with kids and pets.”

The property seen in the video player above was vacant when a gentleman living in the home next door to it made it out unharmed.

“I just heard that someone was in there,” said a female neighbor.

The family who lived next door to the mobile home that went up in flames Tuesday night said they also heard about the man as they were alerted to the fire by neighbors.

“I just want something to change, something to happen,” said Tasheena Whinery. “Make us feel safe again because I don’t feel safe.”

Somebody with the company that owns the park arrived on the scene to check on the residents and to see if they had other arrangements set up.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff is involved in the investigation, and they say anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to call those officials or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.