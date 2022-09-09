Forbes: University of Michigan No. 25 college in U.S.

ANN ARBOR – Forbes has named the University of Michigan the No. 25 school in the nation on its 2022 America’s Top Colleges List.

According to Forbes, the list highlights schools that “offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields.”

U-M is the No. 5 public university on the list after University of California, Berkeley (No. 1), University of California, Los Angeles (No. 2) University of California, San Diego (No. 3) and University of California, Davis (No. 4).

In 2018 and 2019, Forbes named U-M the No. 2 public university in the country.

“One of the ‘public Ivies,’ the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, is a large research university that provides rigorous academics and a vibrant campus culture,” reads Forbes’ website. “Michigan offers more than 280 degree programs across 14 undergraduate colleges and schools, with popular programs in STEM, social sciences and business. The university also offers first year students the opportunity to join small-scale learning communities for a smaller college feel.

“A dominant force in college athletics, the university has 29 NCAA Division I teams. The Wolverines boast more than 50 national championships, and students crowd into Michigan Stadium, known as ‘The Big House,’ to cheer on the 11-time national title football team. The majority of students hail from Michigan, and residents whose families have an income below $65,000 can attend the university for free.”

Notable U-M alumni include former U.S. President Gerald Ford, former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, billionaire and cofounder of Google Larry Page and NFL player Tom Brady.

To see Forbes’ complete list of the country’s top schools, click here.