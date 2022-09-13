Eastern Michigan University students among those awarded $10,000 esports scholarships

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Two students at Eastern Michigan University are among a new cohort of Gen.G Foundation scholarship recipients for esports.

The global esports organization provides $10,000 scholarships and career mentoring for women, people of color and low income students interested in esports, entrepreneurship, gaming journalism and content creation.

“We are so excited to introduce our third class of Gen.G Foundation scholarship recipients. Every year we are amazed by the young talent who are the future leaders of the esports and gaming industry; we’ve already seen past classes do so much in their own communities,” said Gen.G Chief Marketing Officer Gina Chung Lee in a release.

The organization works to foster future gaming industry leaders and is able to offer scholarships through collaborative efforts with its partners, including Heron Preston, Burberry, PUMA, University of Kentucky and Eastern Michigan University.

EMU’s Iyad Khattab and Je’Naiya Tims were among 10 students selected from universities across the United States.

Here’s the list of recipients:

Claire Toomey - Drexel University

Chirayu Gupta - Indiana University Bloomington

Elvia Mendez - University of California, Los Angeles

Iyad Khattab - Eastern Michigan University

Je’Naiya Tims - Eastern Michigan University

Kaya Colwill - Dakota State University

Naomi Lestage - University of Southern California

Riley Clasby - University of Kentucky

Yasmine Ware - University of Southern Mississippi

Yunhyuk Lee (Seoul, Korea) - University of Kentucky

EMU has previously partnered with Gen.G to create an esports summer camp, a Gaming Career Speaker Series and a Summer Showdown Tournament.

Learn more about the scholarship here.