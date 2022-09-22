‘Mommies on the Move’ drive-thru baby shower to happen Saturday

ANN ARBOR – First-time mothers can pick up free baby essentials this Saturday at a drive-thru community baby shower from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Destiny and Purpose Community Outreach will pass out supplies at the Prestige Storage facility at 626 N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti.

A to-go lunch and baked goods will be provided by White Castle, Inc and Zingermans, respectively.

“Now more than ever, we are dedicated to making sure expectant mothers and families in our communities have what they need to welcome and care for their babies,” said Executive Director Towana Parker.

“Because of caring and supportive corporate sponsors, we are also able to provide essential baby items through our baby pantries and because of COVID-19, we are able to make emergency deliveries. We are grateful for support from our partners and sponsors to make it happen.”

The event is open to first-time mothers, teen mothers, those considered low-income and to mothers experiencing homelessness.

To be eligible, participants need to show proof of hardship like an MDHHS benefit letter, a referral from a partner agency’s case worker or an MDHHS caseworker letter.

Apply to participate here.

The baby shower first turned into a drive-thru in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. It is run by volunteers from partnering organizations, churches and agencies.

Those with questions can call 877-832-1277 Ext. 103 or visit www.dapco.org