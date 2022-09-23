Trick-or-treat from the water at this fun annual event in Ann Arbor

Staff hand out treats during the Trick or Treat Paddle at Gallup Park on Oct. 14, 2018.

ANN ARBOR – Hop in a kayak or canoe at the annual family-friendly trick-or-treat paddle on the Huron River on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a spooky experience like no other.

Creatures, witches, pirates and swamp monsters will be waiting for you at treat stations along the river. Maps will be handed out to participants to guide them to each of the stations in and around Gallup Pond.

Participants are encouraged to bring a bag or bucket for candy and a water bottle.

Watch: A4 hits the water on the Ann Arbor trick-or-treat paddle

Once you’re out of the water, lawn games and activities will be on site to continue the fun. Costumes are also encouraged to get everyone in the spooky spirit.

The cost is $22 per boat and no preregistration is required. Boats will be available to rent between noon-5 p.m. and the last boats will leave at 3 p.m.

All ages are welcome to participate and children must be one year old and up to enter boats.

The Gallup Park Livery is located at 3000 Fuller Road.