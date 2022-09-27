Ann Arbor City Clerk’s office opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s campus

A sign to register and vote is posted outside Ann Arbor City Clerk's satellite office at the University of Michigan Museum of Art on Nov. 3, 2020.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office is opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s central and north campuses.

Its location at the University of Michigan Museum of Art was first established ahead of the 2020 General Election. The satellite location at UMMA officially reopened on Tuesday and is offering in-person voter registration and absentee ballot requests.

A second location at the Duderstadt Center on U-M’s North Campus will open on Oct. 12.

Read: Elections: Here’s how to register to vote in Ann Arbor

Here are each location’s hours:

UMMA

Monday-Thursday: Noon-6 p.m.

Fridays: Noon-4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: Noon-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

A look at the new Ann Arbor City Council satellite office in the UMMA. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

On Oct. 14, the office will be open late from 7-10 p.m. during the Feel Good Friday special event at the museum.

UMMA is located at 525 State St.

Duderstadt Center

Wednesdays and Thursdays: Noon-6 p.m.

Fridays: Noon-4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24: Noon-6 p.m. (last day to register to vote without mandatory proof of residency)

The Duderstadt Center is located at 2281 Bonisteel Blvd.

Read: Key dates, deadlines for voting in 2022 Michigan General Election on Nov. 8

The city clerk’s main office at Larcom City Hall is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. It will be open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays starting on Oct. 12 and will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Larcom City Hall is located at 301 E. Huron St.

All city clerk offices will be open on Election Day until 8 p.m.