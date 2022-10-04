These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce contaminated with human waste

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste.

During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in Homer, Michigan was using raw, untreated humane waste in its fields where it grew produce to sell to local grocery stores.

“Use of raw, untreated, human waste for growing commodities intended for human food is a violation of the Michigan Food Law, PA 92 of 2000, as well as other state and federal laws and regulations,” reads an MDARD release.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, but officials urge those experiencing symptoms of foodborne illness to seek medical care. These symptoms include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Jaundice

Fever

Abdominal cramps

Loss of appetite

Weakness

Headache

Human waste that has not been treated professionally has the potential to spread harmful infectious diseases like E. coli, hepatitis A, rotavirus, norovirus and Clostridium difficile.

The produce was sold at the following Washtenaw County locations:

Busch’s Fresh Food Market stores in Ann Arbor, Dexter and Saline

White Lotus Farms, 7217 W. Liberty Rd, Ann Arbor

Argus Farm Stop, 325 W. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor

Agricole Farm Stop, 118 N. Main Street, Chelsea

Ypsi Coop, 312 North River Street, Ypsilanti

White Lotus Farms posted an apology to its customers on Monday and said it will “no longer be doing business” with Kuntry Gardens.

Here are the other locations across the state where the produce was sold:

Kuntry Gardens, 29910 R Dr. South, Homer

Busch’s Fresh Food Market stores located in Brighton, Canton, Clinton, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Novi, Pinckney, Plymouth-Northville, Rochester Hills, South Lyon, Tecumseh and West Bloomfield

Simply Fresh Market, 7300 Grand River Rd., Brighton

Pure Pastures, 1192 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth

Greener Pastures Market, 21202 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon

Holiday Market, 520 S. Lilley Rd, Canton

Cherry Capitol, Traverse City

“MDARD has placed impacted product still on the farm under seizure and is working with the farm to oversee disposition and corrective action,” reads an MDARD release. “Consumers are encouraged to contact the farm or facility where product was purchased for instruction on disposal and refund.”

Consumers can contact MDARD with questions or concerns at 800-292-3939 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.