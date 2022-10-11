Eastern Michigan University helping students dress for success with new Career Closet

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University has launched its Career Closet to remove barriers to students and alumni when seeking jobs.

Sponsored by EMU’s Advising and Career Development Center, professional attire at the Career Closet is free of charge. The space opened in McKenny Hall at the end of September and is open Monday-Friday between 1-5 p.m.

“Having access to professional clothing for interviews, job fairs, student teaching, and other professional activities is a huge barrier for our students as this type of clothing can be expensive,” career coach at EMU Logann Dolan said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to help break down that barrier and provide the Career Closet on EMU’s campus.”

Individuals are encouraged to reserve an appointment to “shop” the closet, but walk-ins are welcome. Up to four items can be selected per visit each semester.

“We want our students to have access to convenient clothing options on campus,” Dolan said in a statement. “We’re excited that we’ve finally achieved this goal, as it’s something our office has worked on for many years. To finally see it come to life this academic year is incredibly rewarding not just for our students but also for our staff.”

EMU’s Advising and Career Development Center has also partnered with JCPenney to offer students up to 60% off professional items each semester -- a program called Suit Up.

To get their coupon, students and alumni can text EMUEAGLE to 67292 or visit the JCPenney Suit Up website.

Clothing items, shoes and funds are donated to the Career Closet by community members. Corporate sponsors and donors for the project include Dress for Success, Michigan and Briarwood Mall.

To make a donation, click here.