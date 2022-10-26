Michigan Medicine hosting 5th annual winter clothing drive on North Campus

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is now taking donations for its fifth annual winter clothing drive.

Community members are invited to donate by purchasing items from a designated Amazon wish list that contains items for people of all ages. All donations for the clothing drive are tax deductible.

Items on the wish list include snow pants, waterproof and water resistant jackets, down jackets, baby snow suits, hats, gloves, diapers, baby wipes and more.

For those who would like to donate in person, new winter clothing and baby supplies can be dropped off at the North Campus Research Complex, Dock 90.

Signs are posted in the area to direct drivers to the drop off area.

Items can be dropped off through Monday, Nov. 14.

All donations will be delivered to The House by The Side of the Road, a nonprofit which provides children and adults with clothing and small household items.