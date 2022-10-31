Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers, Michigan Medicine aim to raise 1 million meals for community

Food Gatherers and Michigan Medicine hope to raise 1 million meals for food insecure community members in Washtenaw County.

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine and Food Gatherers have partnered several times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to host food drives for those experiencing hunger in Washtenaw County.

Now, they hope to raise 1 million meals in a matter of weeks.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had an immediate, deep, and lasting impact on food insecurity in our community and the current record-high levels of inflation have made it even more difficult for our neighbors to afford the food they need to be healthy,” reads an event release.

“With your support, the Food Gatherers’ network of food pantries, grocery distributions, and meal programs throughout our community will continue to be a critical resource for families and children in need of food.”

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Gatherers and Michigan Medicine partnered to collect food, toiletries and PPE for community members in need. (Food Gatherers)

Food Gatherers is Washtenaw County’s premier food rescue program and food bank and has 170 partner nonprofit agencies and programs.

Now through Nov. 14, community members can donate non-perishables and toiletries in person at Dock 90 of University of Michigan’s North Campus Research Complex.

North Campus Research Complex is located just off Huron Parkway at 2800 Plymouth Rd.

A Food Gatherers employee loads donations onto a truck from the North Campus Research Complex during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Food Gatherers)

Monetary donations can also be made online, by calling 734-761-2796 or via check made out to Food Gatherers with “Michigan Medicine” on the memo line to PO Box 131037, Ann Arbor, MI 48113.

As of Monday, Oct. 31, the drive had raised 332,250 meals.

For more information about Food Gatherers, visit www.foodgatherers.org.