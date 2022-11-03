U.S. News & World Report: Ann Arbor in top 10 best cities to retire

ANN ARBOR – U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 list of the Best Places to Retire in America and you better believe Tree Town made the cut again.

Ann Arbor was ranked the eighth best city to retire in on the recently released list. Last year, the city snagged the No. 9 spot, and the No. 7 spot in 2021.

It is the only Michigan-made city to make the list, which was dominated by cities in Pennsylvania and Florida.

To find its top places for retirees, U.S. News & World Report looked at data from 150 of the most popular metro areas across the country. Data came from survey responses of adults above age 45, FBI Uniform Crime reports, the U.S. Census Bureau and Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, hospital rankings, tax rates and environmental rankings, among other sources.

Each city was given a score on a 10-point scale based on desirability, job market, affordability, health care, happiness, and tax friendliness. Tree Town received an overall score of 7.1, a healthcare score of 7.5 and a housing affordability score of 6.6.

Check out the full methodology here.

These are the top 10 cities:

Lancaster, Pennsylvania Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Pensacola, Florida Tampa, Florida York, Pennsylvania Naples, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Ann Arbor, Michigan Allentown, Pennsylvania Reading, Pennsylvania

U.S. News editors call Tree Town “a city of contrasts” due to its urban center, rural outerlaying areas, large number long-time residents, seasonal college students, historic downtown and fast-growing start-up scene.

“Set amid rolling hills and bisected by the Huron River, Ann Arbor features options for outdoor recreation throughout the year, from kayaking and mountain biking in warmer months to snowshoeing and ice skating in the winter,” reads U.S. News’ profile on Ann Arbor. “The city was established in the mid-1800s, and the original residential areas that encircle the central business district are still full of homes from that era. Higher-density housing is common both on the city’s outskirts and, more recently, in the downtown core, where easy access to cultural, dining and entertainment destinations is attracting a growing number of full-time residents.”

See the city’s full profile here.