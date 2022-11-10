58º

Downtown Ann Arbor’s Liberty Plaza to host first ever holiday gift market

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR – Head to downtown Ann Arbor for the first-ever Liberty Plaza Holiday Gift Market from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

Passersby can pick up artisan products, holiday decor and other gifts at the market organized by the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation.

Additional holiday markets will take place in Tree Town on December 2. Main Street businesses and restaurants will stay open late and offer discounts during Midnight Madness. At the same time, the Kindlefest holiday market will consume Kerrytown and the Ann Arbor Farmers Market with holiday activities and food.

Liberty Plaza is at 310 S. Division St.

