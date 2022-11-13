Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor.

Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.

An investigation found that a black sedan of unknown make and model hit another vehicle and left the scene heading west on I-94 towards Jackson. The sedan is damaged on the driver’s side, police said.

Details about the crash victim have not been released.

Those with information about the crash are asked to call Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.