36º

All About Ann Arbor

Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Washtenaw County, Crash, Crime, Police, Michigan State Police, Scio Township, Zeeb Road
Police lights generic

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor.

Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.

An investigation found that a black sedan of unknown make and model hit another vehicle and left the scene heading west on I-94 towards Jackson. The sedan is damaged on the driver’s side, police said.

Details about the crash victim have not been released.

Those with information about the crash are asked to call Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email