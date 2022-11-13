37º

University of Michigan Police investigating assault, ethnic intimidation against student

Student approached with antisemitic comment on campus

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Police Department (UMPD) is investigating a crime of ethnic intimidation after a student was approached on campus.

UMPD received a report on Saturday of an assault that occurred Thursday on North Campus near Baits Field.

Police say, around 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 10, a student was walking when a male traveling in the opposite direction grabbed her arm and made an antisemitic comment before releasing her.

According to officials, the investigation determined the assault to be a crime of ethnic intimidation.

The suspect was described as a college-aged white male, about 5′10″, with brown hair, and was wearing a red and black shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes, and a U-M baseball hat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131.

